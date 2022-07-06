Food & Drink

The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

Writers’ Tears bottle on a white background. Irish whiskey
15
Writers’ TearsCourtesy Image 6 / 15

6. Writers’ Tears

What’s in a name? Plenty, as it turns out, when it comes to the inspiration behind this aptly named whiskey that nods to Ireland’s literary giants and the country’s world-famous whiskey all at once. This single pot still iteration picks up an additional dash of character and plenty of nuanced flavor through maturation in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks. No matter what gets your creative juices flowing, this whiskey is a crowd-pleasing sipper. 

[$40; totalwine.com]

