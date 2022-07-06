The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

6. Writers’ Tears Get It

What’s in a name? Plenty, as it turns out, when it comes to the inspiration behind this aptly named whiskey that nods to Ireland’s literary giants and the country’s world-famous whiskey all at once. This single pot still iteration picks up an additional dash of character and plenty of nuanced flavor through maturation in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks. No matter what gets your creative juices flowing, this whiskey is a crowd-pleasing sipper.

[$40; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!