The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

7. Green Spot Get It

Generally speaking, Irish whiskey leans more fruity and is easier on the palate than other varieties of whiskey. If you’d really like to lean into those tasting notes, Green Spot might be your best bet. Concentrate carefully as you sip and appreciate notes like red plum and honeysuckle, and take time to appreciate how this one opens up when paired with a few drops of water or a single ice cube.

[$48; totalwine.com]

