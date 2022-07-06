The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

9. Slane Irish Whiskey Get It

Slane is about more than just Irish whiskey, although it helps that the brand does a bang-up job at making it. Named for the Slane Castle Estate, the distillery and its grounds have played host to some of the biggest names in rock music during a series of legendary concerts over the years (you might say nothing pairs better with rock & roll than whiskey). The spirit itself holds up, thanks to a blend of liquid aged in three casks (virgin oak, bourbon, and Oloroso sherry).

[$25; totalwine.com]

