Food & Drink

The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

Slane Irish Whiskey bottle on a white background. Irish whiskey
15
Slane Irish WhiskeyCourtesy Image 9 / 15

9. Slane Irish Whiskey

Get It

Slane is about more than just Irish whiskey, although it helps that the brand does a bang-up job at making it. Named for the Slane Castle Estate, the distillery and its grounds have played host to some of the biggest names in rock music during a series of legendary concerts over the years (you might say nothing pairs better with rock & roll than whiskey). The spirit itself holds up, thanks to a blend of liquid aged in three casks (virgin oak, bourbon, and Oloroso sherry). 

[$25; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink