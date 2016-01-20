It matters who owns your beer, says Carol Stoudt, founder of Stoudt’s Brewing, “The passion is lost when the people running a brewery don’t have ownership, and then quality suffers.” A bigger concern, one echoed by brewers like Stoudt and Dogfish Head’s Sam Calagione is that the larger companies also have the power to manipulate markets. The chief example, one cited by Calagione, is that corporate brewers will sell their craft-like ale well below the cost of true craft beer to push them off a bar tap line.
The Brewers Association trade group defines a craft brewer as small (less than six million barrels annually), independent—with less than 25 percent ownership by a non-craft brewer, and holders of the TTB (the Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau) Brewer’s Notice. The quarter ownership figure was set to ensure a larger brewer doesn’t have significant influence, says Paul Gatza, senior vice president of the Brewers Association’s Professional Brewing Division. While most craft brewers are wholly acquired, several do cross the line of partial ownership. Widmer, Kona, and Redhook all share a 32 percent stake by Anheuser-Busch InBev. The three brands are actually one brewing company, the ironically named Craft Brew Alliance. And Lagunitas made headlines when it sold Heineken 50 percent control in the company. This phenomenon also isn’t limited to the U.S., with SABMiller purchasing Meantime Brewing to enter the U.K. craft beer scene. Not to be outdone, AB InBev recently picked up Cervejaria Colorado, a pioneer in Brazil’s craft beer culture.
One name you may not recognize on the list of owners below is North American Breweries. An investment firm formed this corporation with five craft brewers in 2009 and later sold it to Florida Ice and Farm, a Costa Rican beverage company. Another is United Breweries Group, India’s largest beer and spirits company. And if you’re wondering what the difference is between SABMiller and MillerCoors, the latter is a joint venture for the U.S. market between the former and Molson Coors.
Faux and Formerly Craft Breweries and Their Owners
10 Barrel Brewing — Anheuser-Busch InBev
Ballast Point Brewing — Constellation Brands
Birra Del Borgo (Italy) — Anheuser-Busch InBev
Blue Moon Brewing — MillerCoors
Blue Point Brewing — Anheuser-Busch InBev
Breckenridge Brewery — Anheuser-Busch InBev
Camden Town Brewery (U.K.) — Anheuser-Busch InBev
Cervejaria Colorado (Brazil) — Anheuser-Busch InBev
Devils Backbone Brewing — Anheuser-Busch InBev
Dundee Brewing — North American Breweries
Elysian Brewing — Anheuser-Busch InBev
Fordham and Dominion Brewing — 40 percent owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev
Founders Brewing — 30 percent owned by Mahou-San Miguel
Four Peaks Brewing — Anheuser-Busch InBev
Golden Road Brewing — Anheuser-Busch InBev
Goose Island Beer Company — Anheuser-Busch InBev
Hop Valley Brewing — MillerCoors
Kona Brewing — 32 percent owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev
Lagunitas Brewing — 50 percent owned by Heineken International
Leinenkugel’s Brewery — MillerCoors
Magic Hat Brewing — North American Breweries
Meantime Brewing (U.K.) — SABMiller
Mendocino Brewing — United Breweries Group
Olde Saratoga Brewing — United Breweries Group
Portland Brewing Company (formerly MacTarnahan’s) — North American Breweries
Pyramid Breweries — North American Breweries
Redhook Brewery — 32 percent owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev
Revolver Brewing — MillerCoors
Saint Archer Brewing — MillerCoors
Shock Top Brewing — Anheuser-Busch InBev
Terrapin Beer Company — MillerCoors
Wicked Weed Brewing – Anheuser-Busch
Widmer Brewing — 32 percent owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev