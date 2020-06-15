Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are getting down to the wire for Father’s Day gifts. It’s in less than a week’s time. So if you are looking for something really special to get for the old man this year, why not get him set up with a subscription to the amazing whiskey service Flaviar?

Flaviar has been burning up the web in recent months. Joe Rogan himself praised the work being done at Flaviar and for good reason too. It’s an amazing service that will deliver some top-shelf spirits to you.

No matter what bottle you get, you will be sure to be impressed by it. The team at Flaviar has made it the mission to find and deliver the best drinks from around the world to you. Every quarter, a box with a top-notch bottle of hootch will be his.

This is an amazing gift idea not just because of what you get from it, but how quickly it can be set up. You can get your Dad a gift card to Flaviar so he can choose what membership options he prefers. And the gift card can be sent digitally, so it will absolutely be in his possession in no time.

Once he gets set up at Flaviar, his first bottle is sure to be a doozy. WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye Whiskey that has been aged for 6 years will be delivered to him. That’s a hell of a drink that he is sure to be happy to enjoy this summer. And when he sets up his account, Flaviar will go based on his preferences in the future.

He won’t just get an amazing bottle to drink either. With a subscription to Flaviar he will also get access to a great community. Others like him that love to enjoy a great tasting bottle of whiskey and the like. It will sure to keep him entertained and educated.

If you need a great gift for Dad, then look no further. If he likes to enjoy some whiskey after a long day, Flaviar is for him. Some of the best bottles of alcohol he could possibly wish for delivered direct to his door. So get him a digital gift card that will allow him to set up the subscription to his preferences of choice now.

Get It: Pick up a subscription to Flaviar today!

