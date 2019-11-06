Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Looking for the ideal gift for the bourbon lover in your life? Check out this John Wayne whiskey by Duke. Crafted in Kentucky, it’s a collection of premium bourbon and rye. And it’s inspired by the actual bottles discovered in the private whiskey collection of John Wayne.

Distilled to replicate and honor the tasting notes and profile preferred by The Duke, all Duke whiskeys are a proprietary mash of predominately American corn made in Kentucky. Utilizing Wayne’s own whiskey recipe from 1962 to guide flavor and aromatics, Duke is inspired by his private collection, unearthed and preserved for more than 50 years.

Duke Kentucky Straight Bourbon ($45) received 96/100 points from Tasting Panel magazine, a leading trade publication in liquor and spirit reviews. Duke Grand Cru Reserve ($107), a 10-year-old bourbon, received 98 points out of 100, while Duke Grand Cru Double Barrel Rye ($107) got 97 points.

The excellent Grand Cru whiskeys start with the finest Kentucky bourbon and rye. These fine spirits are then aged in French Grand Cru oak barrels—the same barrels used to age Napa Valley Cabernets. The result is a flavor and aroma experience that’s sure to please both whiskey connoisseurs and John Wayne fans. Expect a smooth mouthfeel with notes of coffee, cedar, and burnt orange.

Duke Spirits has elevated and refined the bourbon and rye experiences while adhering to Wayne’s passion for quality, authenticity, and value. All the recipes are inspired by the whiskeys collected by John Wayne, whose private collection demonstrated an affinity for rich, aromatic—and affordable—American whiskeys.

if you know someone who’s a whiskey lover, Duke whiskeys would make a fantastic gift. Or if you know a John Wayne fan, what better way to ring in the holidays than to show up at the party with a bottle of Duke?

Get yours today. And this year, show up at your holiday gathering armed with authentic, true grit.

Get It: Pick up your favorite Duke Bourbon or Rye (from $45) at Duke Spirits today

