4 of Our Favorite Just-Add-Water Instant Beverages

It’s true: we love our pour over just as much as the next person. But, sometimes you simply have to sacrifice some of life’s luxuries in order to truly enjoy the moment.

After going on a tangent to discover the merits of dehydrated meals, our obsession with just-add-water products has been growing.

Here, we take a look at instant beverages that have been designed to reduce time spent slaving in front of a coffee maker or other device, freeing up much more time for you to unplug, get back to basics and enjoy a hot (or cold) cup of delicious goodness.