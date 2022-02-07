Keep Keto With This Tasty Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie 12 Pack

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The keto diet is one that shows a lot of results. Eating high protein, high-fat content that is lacking in sugar or carbs is not the biggest shift in the world to make, but it is a shift. And if you want to make the shift easier on yourself, then you’ll want to pick up the Quest Nutrition Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie 12 Pack.

A lot of people tend to have issues with their diet when it comes to snacking. Throughout the day they just need something to nosh on to get them through. Late snacking is also a part of that issue. And most snacks don’t tend to be keto-friendly. But the Quest Nutrition Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie 12 Pack is.

What makes the Quest Nutrition Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie 12 Pack is the ingredients. Most cookies are chock full of sugar and a good deal of carbs. But not these. Less than 1g of sugar can be found in these cookies and only 4g of carbs. And with 15g of protein in there, you got quite the keto snack for your day.

It also doesn’t hurt that these cookies are incredibly tasty. By shifting to a more keto-friendly form with less sugar, you might worry that these wouldn’t taste well at all. But when you chew into it that first time, you’ll be surprised at how little difference there is in the taste. A sweet treat without the sugary downsides.

Something like the Quest Nutrition Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie 12 Pack is great for anyone to pick up, not just the keto lovers out there. So if you want to get a tasty treat that will satisfy your hunger, then pick up a pack of these now. You won’t regret it because you’ll forget pretty quickly that these are different from the rest.

Get It: Pick up the Quest Nutrition Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie 12 Pack ($20; was $30) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!