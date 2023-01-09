You’re likely familiar with the concept of malt. We’re not talking milkshakes here. If you have even a passing interest in whiskey, you know malted barley is the key ingredient in most bourbons and ryes, as well as the singular grain found in a single malt mashbill. Well, Kentucky’s New Riff Distillery has gone all-in on malted barley, as well as other malted grains, to truly define a whiskey’s character.

What is malted barley?

Malted barley usually makes up the smallest percentage of an American whiskey’s recipe and, generally speaking, its role is more functional than flavorful. That’s because, when barley is malted, it produces enzymes that help convert starches to sugar, and ultimately to alcohol when yeast is added during fermentation.

How New Riff Distillery is experimenting with malted grains

New Riff released two new limited-edition experimental releases this fall: The Maltster T50 Crystal Malt Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Aroostook Malted Rye Whiskey. Both are tasty, unique expressions that aren’t chill filtered and are bottled in bond (at least four years old and exactly 100 proof). They’re absolutely worth looking at a bit more in-depth.

“We are always searching for the next new riff,” New Riff co-founder Jay Erisman said in a statement that is ham-handedly on-brand. “These two releases are a celebration of the ancient tradition of malted grains that are united by their six years in the warehouse and by their shared embrace of the glory of malt.”

Both whiskeys are continuations of previous Maltster releases. The bourbon is made using a T50 crystal malted barley in the recipe, something the distillery notes is typically used for making pale ales and bitters. This makes sense, given head distiller Brian Sprance’s background as a brewer.