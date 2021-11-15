Kevin Byard Wants to Help You Grill Some Tasty Treats For Some Sunday Night Fun

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Tenessee Titans are having quite the season in the NFL this year. That is due in no small part to the amazing work on the defensive side of the ball being done by Free Safety Kevin Byard. So much so that in October 2021, he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for his amazing work.

None of this should be surprising, since Kevin was picked as the first pick in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL draft. He’s been lighting up the boards ever since then and this year is another improvement in his game. He’s a takeaway machine and makes it so much easier for the offense to run the score up.

But Kevin doesn’t just make his mark as an excellent football player, but he does so off the field as a philanthropist. With his wife Clarke, Kevin helped create The Byard Family Legacy Fund. A fund that is meant to help families going through a rough time get the support they need. As someone who grew up with tough times, Kevin takes this mission quite seriously.

To show that not everything has to be so serious, Kevin is also quite the griller. He loves to BBQ and is here to deliver some tips for you guys to make the kinda treats anyone could enjoy during the football rush on Sundays. Scroll on down to check out his tips on how to grill like a pro.

My Big Green Egg has changed my grilling experience. Grilling for my family has become my favorite off the field activity.

The best part about grilling for me is, it is a journey of trying different things. Trying to perfect that recipe, trying new flavors. There is an endless combination of items you can make and rubs you can create. That’s the beauty of it.

Be creative with your rubs, just keep trying new flavors until you find the one you can’t live without. Personally I love to use Paprika in my rubs, it has that nice spice to it but also is sweet at the same time. Also, do not shy away from salt and pepper, those are staples for a reason.

Try to prep the night before, especially if you are marinating anything. It gives the meats extra time to absorb all the flavors and it leaves you less work the day of.

Give your grill enough time to heat so you get an even temperature. Don’t try to rush the process.

When watching a big game, I like to make Chicken wings, beef tips and turkey burgers. Those are my go-tos.

I also have my grilling apparel ready to go, my grilling shoes and apron. They put me in the cooking mood and make me feel like Pit Master Byard.

I always clean my grill after I am done cooking and before I cook again to make sure none of the flavor from my last grilling makes its way into what I am making this round.

It may seem like common sense but have your oven mitts close by at all times, you can’t be burning your hands. Especially if you have a big game that night!

