Kick Back and Relax With Some Laws Whiskey House in Your Home Bar

When the long days finally come to an end, there’s nothing like kicking back with a nice drink in your hand. Something stiff to wash away the stress of the days. Personally, we love to kick back with some whiskey. And if you want to partake in some whiskey drinking, we suggest you try the selection over at Laws Whiskey House.

The selection at Laws Whiskey House is one that will surely impress anybody looking to add some new bottles to their home bar. Whether a connoisseur or a rookie to the whiskey game, the drinks you can get from here are sure to make quite the impression. They certainly did for us.

What can you find over at Laws Whiskey House? You got some options. You can go for Rye Whiskey, Bourbon Whiskey, and a selection of limited edition bottles that are seasonally batched and released. Whichever ones you choose are gonna be out of this world thanks to the high-end way that these bottles are made.

Laws Whiskey House started distilling in 2011 but didn’t release its first bottle since 2014. That’s because they don’t take any shortcuts and want to make sure that every bottle is up to snuff. And up to snuff they are, as they use grains from 2 Colorado farms. Grains which are grown for flavor, not for yield. This is truly about quality, not quantity.

Everything is made in-house with these drinks. Using traditional time-tested techniques similar to the distilleries in Kentucky, these bottles are real knockouts. What makes the difference is the grains used and the region of Colorado giving it a different character than Kentucky-based whiskeys. High elevation, dry climate, and pressure swings are sure to make for a different whiskey experience.

All of this is to say that if you want to pick up some baller whiskey for the house, then you should absolutely try out the selection from Laws Whiskey House. They are unique and quite tasty, giving you an experience unlike any other. So grab a bottle or two from the store right now.

