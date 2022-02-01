La Fête Wine Company Has a New Partner in NBA Icon Chris Paul

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The La Fête Wine Company got its start in 2019 with the goal of getting good wine out to a much more inclusive audience. A brand that delivers a crisp taste with every sip. And the brand has made another step forward by teaming up with NBA icon Chris Paul, as announced recently by founder and CEO Donae Burston.

Chris Paul and the La Fête Wine Company are a perfect mix. Not just for the success that both have had in their respective fields. But because both have the drive to help make the world a more inclusive place. And Chris Paul has been doing that for a long time now.

For years now, Chris Paul has been focused on getting all industries to open their doors to people from all walks of life. To stop the generational white boys club from being the dominant factor in industry. Not to mention his consistent support of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

With someone like Chris Paul in the mix, the La Fête Wine Company is in a good position to keep on soaring to even greater heights than it already has. The flagship wine, La Fête du Rosé, debuted in May 2019 to wide acclaim and support. Its second wine, La Fête du Blanc, was a limited release in 2021 that sold out so quickly it will be upgraded to a permanent placement in 2022. A third wine should also be coming in 2022 as well.

That isn’t the only success that the La Fête Wine Company has seen. In May 2021, it was the first company to secure an investment from Constellation Brands Venture in said company’s initiative to get $100 Million into African American/Black and minority-owned alcohol businesses by 2030.

A company like this seems like it is poised to keep on draining shots like the new investor Chris Paul has been known to do for a long time in the NBA. If you wanna check out a bottle or learn more about the company itself, check it out here.

