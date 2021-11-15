Laird Superfood Will Supercharge Your Day, From Sunrise to Sunset

Go to a health-food store and shelves are teeming with an overwhelming array of choices for fueling your workouts and everyday adventures. Pre-packaged meals that fit into your eating plan. Energy drinks and bars that keep fuel in your tank. Sustainable snacks that are good for you and the planet. But how often do you pick up food that does all three?

Leave it to pro surfer Laird Hamilton to come up with a line of food and drinks—Laird Superfood—that nourishes your body with ingredients (think coconut milk and seaweed-derived calcium) that are responsibly sourced from the beaches he calls home. And here’s the kicker: They taste damn good.

The line is packed with delicious real foods to fuel your entire day, from sunrise to sunset—starting as soon as you wake up. In fact, supercharging his daily cup of coffee is how Hamilton launched the idea for the whole brand.

Real Energy Begins With Your First Cup of Joe

“Growing up surfing and trying to maintain consistent energy was tough, and I was in need of a serious boost to keep me energized,” says Hamilton, who’s known just as much for his nutrient-rich diet as he is his legendary surfing skills. “I started to add functional fats to my coffee to fuel me throughout the day. It was more of an experiment really, and it proved to be so powerful that I started making cups of my ‘special coffee’ for all my friends—who also noticed a positive difference.

“I realized I had tapped into a way to help myself and my friends perform at their best using simple, clean, whole-food ingredients. That’s how Laird Superfood came to be. For me, it’s about creating essential everyday products that are accessible for everyone.”

Ingredients You Can Actually Pronounce

The brand’s best-known products are its plant-based Coconut Superfood Creamers. All eight flavors boast clean, real-food ingredients that are totally pronounceable—like pure coconut milk, coconut sugar that adds just a touch of sweetness (unlike other syrupy-sweet artificial creamers on the market), and coconut oil packing in a full range of naturally occurring MCTs (healthy fats).

“There is absolutely nothing artificial in this. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives,” says Hamilton. “Finally, a coffee creamer that I feel confident about putting in my body.”

Rich and creamy, our favorite original flavor gives a slightly tropical kick to your coffee. No matter which diet you stick to—dairy- or gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, Paleo or Keto, soy-avoidant—the creamer will fit into your eating regimen.

The creamer will help rev up your engine in the a.m., but the line offers tons of delicious, satisfying snacks and beverages to keep you going all day long.

Pure Hydration Motivation

Its HYDRATE Coconut Waters keep you hydrated with potassium and other electrolytes, and none of the added sugars from processed sports drinks. We’re into the new Pineapple Mango flavor, which is tropical with just the right amount of sweet—and zero aftertaste from artificial sweeteners.

The ingredients are conveniently freeze-dried and powdered, so just add water. A bag comes with 19 servings, so no need to worry about any waste from single-serving plastic bottles.

An Energy Bar That Tastes Like Real Food

The Picky Bars are balanced energy snacks you’ll be reaching for before or after a workout—or just for an afternoon pick-me-up. They’re each around 200 calories, eight grams of fat, and 25 or so grams of carbohydrates to keep you energized—and the flavors are next-level good. They seriously taste like whole, delicious foods, with none of the weirdly sweet or artificial tang that so many protein bars on the market leave in your mouth. Natural sweetness comes mostly from dates. Our favorites include Mint Condition, flavored with dark chocolate and peppermint oil, and Ah, Fudge Nuts!—which tastes like a peanut butter cup brownie.

Nourishing the Body—and the Planet

Along with offering foods that are good for your body, Laird Superfood is also seriously committed to doing good for the Earth. “We put people and the planet first,” says Hamilton. “We emphasize sustainability and social responsibility in all of our product choices.” That means everything from promoting plant-based foods to partnering with organic, responsible producers and suppliers to offering multiple-serving products and reducing single-use waste whenever possible.

They’re also donating five meals to Feeding America for every item sold at LairdSuperfood.com—for a total pledge of 1.5 million meals to help a variety of communities fight food insecurity.

“We believe the foods you eat should be as good for the Earth as they are for you,” says Hamilton. “And we believe that food should enable you to perform at the highest level—no matter what you’re doing.”

