Load Up The Home Bar This Summer With The Help Of ReserveBar

21 Seeds Tequila Party Pack GET IT!

There may be no drink that represents summer than a margarita. That icy and refreshing cocktail is perfect at the beach or in the backyard as the sun is bearing down on you. And you can make a truly spectacular margarita with the help of the 21 Seeds Tequila Party Pack. You’ll get 3 bottles of amazing tequila, each bottle with its own unique flavor. Cucumber Jalapeno, Grapefruit Hibiscus, and Valencia Orange give each drink it’s own unique kick that will make for a really special margarita you can’t find anywhere else. It will go down like a dream. For a truly memorable summer, you’ll want to pick up this party pack.

Get It: Pick up the 21 Seeds Tequila Party Pack ($105) at ReserveBar

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!