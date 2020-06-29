Load Up The Home Bar This Summer With The Help Of ReserveBar

Blue Chair Bay Pineapple Rum Cream GET IT!

One of the go-to summer drinks is a nice, frosty, and refreshing Pina Colada. To make those bad boys, you need a good rum. And the Blue Chair Bay Pineapple Rum Cream is perfect for that very purpose. This rum is blended with some pineapple to give it that extra kick that will make those Pina Coladas even more tropical refreshing.

Get It: Pick up Blue Chair Bay Pineapple Rum Cream ($20) at Reserve Bar

