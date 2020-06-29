Food & Drink

Load Up The Home Bar This Summer With The Help Of ReserveBar

Ciroc Watermelon Limited Edition Vodka
15
ReserveBar 11 / 15

Ciroc Watermelon Limited Edition Vodka

GET IT!

Who doesn’t love getting a nice, flavored vodka? It’s tailor-made for infusion with different kinds of flavors. And with this watermelon infused vodka from Ciroc, you have a fantastic drink to enjoy during a warm summer day. Drink it straight or make a refreshing cocktail to make the most out of your Summer.

Get It: Pick up Ciroc Watermelon Limited Edition Vodka ($34; was $39) at ReserveBar

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink