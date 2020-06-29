Load Up The Home Bar This Summer With The Help Of ReserveBar

Flor De Cana 18 Year Rum GET IT!

Rum is a perfect summer drink. It reminds you of being out on the high seas and enjoying the ocean. Enjoy that summery feeling by getting your pirate on with this high-class bottle of Rum. This Rum has been aged for 18 years and will knock your socks off. Full-bodied and smooth as all get out, you will enjoy those trips to the beach with this bottle in hand.

Get It: Pick up Flor De Cana 18 Year Rum ($55) at ReserveBar

