Load Up The Home Bar This Summer With The Help Of ReserveBar

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey

When you think of Whiskey, Colorado may not be the first place you think of. But that will change when you get a bottle of Stranahan’s in your hands. The first legal whiskey to come from Colorado, this whiskey is a unique bottle amongst whiskeys. It has a rich flavor that could only be achieved with the Rocky Mountain malted barley in the white American oak barrels that Stranahan uses. It’s rich and smooth and goes down like a charm. You might have a new favorite brand when you get a hold of this.

Get It: Pick up Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey ($60) at ReserveBar

