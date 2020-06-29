Load Up The Home Bar This Summer With The Help Of ReserveBar

The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky GET IT!

Glenlivet is a damn fine brand of whisky. You really can’t go wrong picking up one of the bottles under the Glenlivet name. But for the summer, you may want something a little more fitting for the season. Something that just screams tropical settings. Well, Glenlivet has you covered with this bottle. This scotch whisky was finished in barrels that once held Caribbean rum. That gives this scotch a little kick to it that transports you down to the sandy beaches of the Caribbean. How can you say no to that?

Get It: Pick up The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky ($50) at ReserveBar

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!