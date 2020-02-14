Looking For the Perfect Keto Snack? Put Beef Jerky or Biltong On Your List

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sticking to the keto diet is hard. One little slip in a moment of weakness and all your hard work goes right out the window. It makes snacking particularly hard. Most snacks, like chips, cookies, and even some protein bars, are loaded with sugars and fat. If you’re trying to stay keto but are looking for an ideal between-meal snack, try keto-friendly beef jerky or biltong.

But even then, you’ve gotta be careful. A lot of jerkies have extra sugar added for flavor. Meat sticks are particularly egregious. Make sure you get the right keto-friendly beef snack by choosing one of our favorites below.

Whether you choose keto-friendly jerky or the South African version of jerky known as biltong, you’ll get a great tasting between-meal snack that will keep you securely in your keto diet.

What is biltong? Basically, it’s keto jerky. Perfect for keto and paleo diets, or for anyone looking for a healthy snack, the way its made ensures it has zero sugar and is loaded with protein. Made by air-drying thin cuts of beef, biltong is a staple in South African food culture. Using simple ingredients and premium cuts of beef, it’s healthy, low in fat, and high in protein. That’s just what you need to stay in ketosis.

Keto-friendly beef jerky or biltong is the perfect snack when you’re in ketosis. there’s no chance of accidentally ingesting sugar or fat, and there’s always a ton of protein to keep your energy up. And it keeps your cravings down.

Check out one of these keto-friendly beef jerky or biltong snacks, and stay keto, my friend.

