Looking For the Perfect Keto Snack? Put Beef Jerky or Biltong On Your List

Brooklyn Biltong GET IT!

Instead of drying meat with heat and adding a bunch of sweetening corn syrups, biltong is air-dried with no sugars added. It’s a thin-sliced, easy-chewing jerky alternative. If jerky and prosciutto had a baby, it would be biltong.

Brooklyn Biltong is Whole30 approved, with 0g carbs per serving, it’s also keto and paleo-friendly.

Get It: Pick up Brooklyn Biltong ($35) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!