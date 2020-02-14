Looking For the Perfect Keto Snack? Put Beef Jerky or Biltong On Your List

Chef’s Cut Biltong GET IT!

As pure and original biltong as you’ll find in the US. Chef’s Cut is air-dried and hand-crafted with 10 grams of protein per serving. It’s gluten-free and nitrate-free, with no artificial preservatives.

It’s also available in steak, chicken, turkey, pork, and beef jerky, in flavors including teriyaki, cracked pepper, sweet & spicy, honey barbeque, buffalo style, smokehouse & jalapeno.

Get It: Pick up a Variety Pack of Chef’s Cut Biltong ($21) at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!