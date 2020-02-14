Looking For the Perfect Keto Snack? Put Beef Jerky or Biltong On Your List

Kalahari Biltong GET IT!

After sourcing premium cuts of top-round beef, Kalahari trims the fat off. After the drying process, each piece is thinly sliced against the grain, creating tender pieces of biltong. Zero carbs, non-GMO, no MSG, soy-free, gluten-free, and paleo-friendly, too.

Try biltong with pizza, salad, or pair with your favorite beer, wine. It makes an excellent Bloody Mary garnish!

Get It: Pick up a Variety Pack of Kalahari Biltong ($24) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!