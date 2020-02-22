There’s a theory that people prefer Fridays to Sundays. It’s counterintuitive, but the lighter Friday thought of the weekend ahead (even though a workday) creates more satisfaction than an actual day off, which carries the heavier weight of an impending Monday. Nonsense. We humbly disagree and wholeheartedly celebrate Sundays as a day to be alive. If you struggle to embrace the first day of the week, perhaps a certain product—one created by folks who understand a fine way to spend Sundays—could help.

Los Sundays tequila puts its weekend-oriented, lifestyle brand ethos right in the name, messaging days void of boredom and relenting against the norm. The biggest question is if the taste could match. After getting our hands on a bottle from the Costa Mesa, Calif.-based company, the first impression is clear: This is some of the tastiest blanco we’ve ever sipped.

On a recent weekend evening, we sipped some more. Served both chilled and at room temperature (you can’t go wrong with either, it all depends on preference), Los Sundays Blanco was strikingly smooth, without that warm burn you typically get from lower-end blancos. That is, it went down almost too smooth. The flavor still had the same bite that you’d expect from a high-quality blanco (some prefer). Halfway through the bottle, we all collectively agreed that Los Sundays was certainly a notch above our typical go-to tequila (we’re calling you out, Patron. Sorry).

“We absolutely love tequila and we demand quality, we live to create with originality and we deliver it all with style in mind,” states the brand. “At Los Sundays, we worked with our distillery to create a line of tequilas so fine and smooth that they can be enjoyed neat as a sipping tequila or crafted into your favorite cocktail.”

Made from hand-selected 100 percent Blue Weber agave (sustainably sourced from the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico) the products that Los Sundays brings to market are certainly only of the finest quality, and we’d venture to say that you might even find yourself with a new go-to tequila on your shelf.

Along with a reposado and even a coconut tequila in its lineup—as well as a full line of high-quality apparel—this is a brand that’s thoughtfully positioning themselves in a highly competitive market, and backing its marketing up with top-notch products that, ultimately, do the talking.

Citing the company tagline, “Tequila kills … the boredom,” this is definitely a tequila crafter worth tracking.

[Blanco, $37; lossundays.com]

