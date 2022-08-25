How about a pour of tequila for dessert? The newest limited-edition release from Maestro Dobel is Maestro Dobel 50 1967, an extra añejo that’s finished in a sherry cask, making for a decadent sip that proves wine isn’t the only pairing suited for dark chocolate and berries.

While the world of whiskey is no stranger to a sherry cask finish, it’s a rather new experiment to let tequila rest in these types of barrels, and it’s the first time Maestro Dobel has tried the finish with one of its liquids.

With fewer than 600 bottles available in the U.S. market, the Maestro Dobel 50 1967 retails for $950. The extra añejo’s unique profile is a result of first aging in American and French Oak barrels for a minimum of three years (the requirement for all extra añejos). It then takes a bath in the ex-sherry casks.

The final product is an elegant tequila that delivers all the scents and flavors a tequila connoisseur would expect from a premium extra añejo—wafts of vanilla and spices, and tastes of honey and toasted almonds. But this premium extra añejo takes even the most sophisticated tequila palates by surprise with notes of chocolate, coffee, and dried dates and figs that are imparted from the sherry cask, says Alex Coronado, maestro tequilero and head of production at Maestro Dobel.

“Those enjoying the tequila are left with the tequila clinging to the palate, leaving a finish with a nutty quality, reminiscent of walnuts and hazelnuts,” Coronado says.

Maestro Dobel 50 1967 is the debut in a series of annual, limited-edition iterations of Maestro Dobel 50 extra añejo smooth that was created to celebrate founder Juan Dobel’s 50th birthday and the knowledge he’s inherited as an 11th-generation tequila maker. Every year, a new limited and collectible edition of Maestro Dobel 50 will be released, each an extra añejo tequila, with a different cask finish. The series is a part of the larger Maestro Dobel 50 collection and joins Dobel 50 Cristalino which launched in 2020.

Coronado’s favorite way to sip this special tequila is in a flute with dark chocolate, berries, and a glass of sparkling water on the side. We highly suggest following suit.

[$950; caskcartel.com]

