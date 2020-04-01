Make A Great Meal In No Time With This George Foreman Grill

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Lots of people are cooking at home these days. If you are going to be cooking more than usual, you need the right equipment in your kitchen. And one of the best things you can own is the George Foreman 8-Serving Electric Grill.

The George Foreman 8-Serving Electric Grill is one of the newer models in the iconic grill line. Being able to grill some food inside the home is a great convenience. No propane, no cooking coals; just plug it in and get the meal going.

Convenience isn’t the only benefit of the George Foreman 8-Serving Electric Grill. Using this grill makes for a healthier meal. It will grill off the fat and slough it off into a drip tray.

You’ll also be able to make a good amount of food with the George Foreman 8-Serving Electric Grill. The grill plate on this bad boy is pretty sizeable. For example, you can basically cook eight burgers at a time. That ought to feed a family in one fell swoop.

Speed is also a big benefit of the George Foreman 8-Serving Electric Grill. You can cook more food at once and they can be cooked a lot faster than other grills. Up to 30 percent faster than other grills. That’ll make dinner arrive a lot quicker.

One final benefit of the George Foreman 8-Serving Electric Grill is how easy it is to clean. The grill plate has a non-stick coating to it, so it won’t be all that messy anyway. But you can just pop the grill plates out and toss them in the dishwasher to make it nice and clean for the next meal.

If you want to make a meal in no time and make it healthier without losing any food quality, then the George Foreman 8-Serving Electric Grill is for you. And it’s on sale right now at Wayfair. So pick one up now to enjoy this new era of eating dinner at home.

