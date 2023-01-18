Make a Healthy Smoothie With This Ninja Professional Blender

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Want some help getting into shape? There’s nothing wrong with needing help when you’re making some big life changes. One of the best ways to make life easier for yourself is to make changes to your diet. Ingest things that are healthier for you. One of the easiest ways to do that is to make healthy juices with the help of the Ninja BL660 Professional Blender.

When it comes to adding new gear into the home, you can never go wrong with shopping at Macy’s. The online selection is out of control and the pricing is too good to ignore. That is why you can find such amazing items like the Ninja BL660 Professional Blender in stock at such a good price. Because that is what Macy’s does.

Making juices isn’t just about throwing some fruit into the Ninja BL660 Professional Blender and turning on the power. You need a powerful machine with strong blades to chop them to smithereens. Strong enough to crush ice enough to make smoothies for an even more enjoyable health shake.

Power is what you get here. Power and space. You got 1100 watts of power coursing through this machine to give you up to 72 oz of whatever you feel the desire to drink up. It even comes with Nutri Ninja to-go cups so you can whip up a wonderful drink for the family and serve them on the way out the door.

Having the Ninja BL660 Professional Blender in the house is gonna be a big benefit for anyone, not just those looking to make health shakes. Prepare for those drinks or for a meal that needs ingredients blasted to hell and back with this in your life. Just pick one up from Macy’s right now for a good kitchen investment.

Get It: Pick up the Ninja BL660 Professional Blender ($120) at Macy’s

