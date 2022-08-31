Make Your Own Loaves With This Panasonic Bread Maker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Bread. We love bread don’t we folks? It’s a great thing. Sliced bread is always the high watermark people use when talking about some new item or event. The best thing since sliced bread they say. Most of the time, you gotta go out and get your own bread. But with the Panasonic Bread Maker, you can make your own sweet loaf right at home.

Now, you should already know that the Panasonic Bread Maker is a worthy item since Panasonic made it. That means it’s a high-quality item made with care. And we can tell you that is the case from personal experience. We got our hands on one and tried it out and we had a grand ole time making our own bread.

When you get the Panasonic Bread Maker setup, you will see that there many different settings for your needs. You can go with the manual time setting or you can go with the pre-loaded settings to get your bread all set up. You even got a raisin/nut dispenser in there to evenly distribute other ingredients into the bread as it’s getting made.

You’ll also find within this item a unique kneading blade to make the kneading process look like an artisan made it by hand. Add in the double temperature sensor in there to make sure the bread is cooked evenly, and you’ll have no problem whatsoever making your own loaf of bread whenever the urge arises.\

Having the Panasonic Bread Maker in our home has been pretty great. Being able to make our own bread, having a little project on hand to keep us busy on a slow day. If you like to cook and want to make your own bread, then you should pick one of these up right now. They’re sure to be popular once the fall/holiday season rolls around.

Get It: Pick up the Panasonic Bread Maker ($298) at Amazon

Get it!

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers