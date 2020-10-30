Making the Most of the 2020 Tele-Tailgate

While you may not be able to enjoy game day with thousands of your closest friends, that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy tailgate-worthy fun at home with a smaller group of friends.
If You Are A Die-Hard Fan
The Pre-game musts: Make sure you have a good internet connection, agree on a platform and a meeting time and most importantly, make sure your cable or streaming service actually offers the channel the game is on.
If You Are In It For The Nachos
Serve up a Nacho Bar with all the fixings. Ground beef or turkey, you make the call, then double up on the toppings: salsa, guacamole, veggies and more.
If You Are In It For The Fun
The new fan favorite of the tailgate tribe is without a doubt 100 Coconuts + Tequila. Made with wholesome, quality ingredients that taste great, this perfection in a can is made of infused 100% agave tequila with 100% pure coconut water.
- 100% agave tequila is one of the cleanest liquors out there, and when consumed in moderation, can improve your overall health.
- Naturally hydrates through the 100% natural ingredients and electrolytes.
- Zero added sugar, or cholesterol or fat, no preservatives.
