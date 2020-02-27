Bartenders are reimagining a fresher martini. They’re souping up the gin-and-vermouth base with craft spirits and aperitifs—even (gasp!) serving it on the rocks.

Ready to try the new trend? Here are our favorite new takes on a two-ingredient classic.

1. Ipswitch

Named after a 1920s speakeasy, this martini send-up, from Denver’s Death & Company, is ultradry with a dose of botanical flavors, thanks to the Patagonian spirit Träkál.

1 1⁄2 oz Plymouth gin

1⁄2 oz Träkál

3⁄4 oz Cocchi Americano

1 tsp Suze

1⁄2 tsp St-Germain

1⁄2 oz water

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir and strain into a Nick and Nora glass. Express a lemon peel over the drink.

2. Billy Sunday’s Gibson

The Gibson is a martini with pickled onions instead of olives, and this variation, from Chicago’s Billy Sunday bar, uses the juniper notes of Sipsmith gin to complement the alpine character of the aperitif wine Tempus Fugit quinquina.

1 1⁄2 oz Bols Genever

1⁄2 oz Sipsmith gin

3⁄4 oz Tempus Fugit Kina L’Aéro d’Or

1⁄4 oz cocktail-onion juice

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir to chill and pour into a coupe glass. Express a lemon peel over the drink and discard. Garnish with skewered pearl onions.

3. Devil Winds

San Francisco’s Elda bar uses two gins to lend a piney backbone to a trio of vermouths and amaro.

1 oz City of London gin

1⁄2 oz St. George Terroir gin

1 1⁄2 oz Dolin Rouge

1 1⁄2 oz Cocchi Storico Vermouth di Torino

1⁄4 oz Cappelletti Amaro Sfumato Rabarbaro

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, then strain into an old-fashioned glass over ice. Express a lemon twist and drop it in.

