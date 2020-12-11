Master How Athletes Cut Calories By Grilling Indoors

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The New Year is about to get started soon. 2020 has managed to seem like a neverending stream of mayhem while also flying by before our very eyes. Thankfully, it is almost over. And with a New Year almost here, that means one thing for a lot of people. Resolutions.

The holiday season and the New Year is one of reflection. Looking back on the year we just had and taking stock in what is in our lives. Be it good or bad, we take it in. We take it in and look to the future. A New Year is a new beginning. That’s why we make resolutions. To get started on new changes to make our lives even better.

With the way 2020 has gone, it shouldn’t be all that hard to make 2021 a better one. There are all kinds of resolutions you can make. But there is one kind of resolution that is the most popular kind by far. And it is to lose weight and/or get into the kind of shape that we’ve always wanted.

Losing weight is a great way to make your life a whole lot better. Not just for the visual benefits it can add to your life. But because losing weight and getting in shape can get lead to all kinds of benefits in your life. More energy and greater stamina. Just feeling better all the time. It’s not easy, but it is well worth it.

Thanks to the pandemic that has rocked 2020 and that will continue into 2021, it is going to be even harder than usual. Because we shouldn’t be going to the gyms anymore. So we need to find ways to make the changes we need in our lives to shed some pounds. And the easiest way to do that is to change up how you eat.

If there is one positive to the pandemic forcing us to stay in our homes as often as possible, it is that going out to eat should be off the menu. It has forced us to cook from home. That way you can prepare meals with healthier ingredients and control what the portions are of your meals. No more overeating because you spent a ton of money on a dish at a restaurant.

Preparing and eating your meals at home also offers other ways to adjust your diet and lose weight. Because there is more than one way to cook a meal. Some of which are healthier than other ways. If you want to live a healthier life, then you don’t want to fry anything anymore. You’ll want to grill your food.

Grilling your food is a great way to lose weight. It doesn’t leave your food greasy and unhealthy. You get a nice and clean cook that gives you plenty of taste with none of the downsides. It’s so great that professional athletes grill their food to keep the calorie count low. If it’s good enough for them it should definitely be on your radar.

Now that it is winter though, you probably won’t want to spend time outside grilling your food. So you’ll want to grill inside. There are plenty of ways for you to grill inside. You can easily get a George Foreman grill or something similar. Or you can save yourself some money and get yourself some grilling pans from Calphalon.

Calphalon is one of the best cookware resources out there. So many of the items within the Calphalon store will improve the efficacy of your time in the kitchen. Just top of the line craft that will never let you down. And the indoor grilling options speak to that high level of quality that Calphalon is known for.

There are a bunch of indoor grilling options in the Calphalon store. And to help you guys pick out some items to make your home-cooked meals a whole lot healthier, we have wrangled up a few of the best items that are available. Items that you will want to add to your kitchen to cook healthier meals with the best, most flavorful results possible.

Check out the indoor grilling options from the Calphalon store below and get prepared for the New Year with the best cookware you can buy.

