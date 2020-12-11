Master How Athletes Cut Calories By Grilling Indoors

Select by Calphalon™ Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12-Inch Round Grill Pan GET IT!

Some meals are a little harder to handle than others. They are delicate and can cause a bit of a problem when trying to transport them from pan to plate. But that’s not so with this grill pan, as the nonstick interior won’t just deliver mess-free prep and cleanup. But it also helps keep your food intact for an easy-going meal.

Get It: Pick up the Select by Calphalon™ Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12-Inch Round Grill Pan ($50) at Calphalon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!