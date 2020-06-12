1. Prime Roots Bacon Get It

Prime Roots products are made from a plant-based ingredient called koji, which has been consumed in Asia for generations. Its structure closely matches that of animal proteins, so the texture is similar. Prime Roots Bacon is naturally smoked for that classic flavor you crave, and is made without nitrates, antibiotics, or hormones. It’s also naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!