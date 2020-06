4. Beyond Meat Burger Get It

Beyond Meat’s mission is to create The Future of Protein—providing plant-based burgers, beef, sausage, crumbles, and more to the masses. Their flagship burger has such a meaty texture, it’s hard to believe it’s made from plants. One patty provides 20 grams of plant-based protein with no soy, gluten, or GMOs.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!