5. Quorn Meatless Grounds Get It

Quorn has a lineup of products mostly comprising mycoprotein, a plant-based protein derived from fungi (not a mushroom) that’s high in fiber and low in saturated fat. Quorn’s meatless grounds are versatile, letting you create plant-based chili, tacos, or spaghetti sauce. While 94 percent of the grounds are made from mycoprotein, they do contain some egg whites.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!