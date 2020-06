6. Lightlife Italian Sausage Get It

Lightlife has been making plant-based products for over 40 years, so they know a thing or two about mimicking meat. One of their latest replicates pork sausage links, using pea protein, red bell pepper, and oregano. It has nearly 60 fewer calories, half the fat, and more fiber than a traditional Italian sausage, but provides the same amount of protein.

