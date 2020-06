Krave Plant Based Jerky Get It

Krave introduced it’s first ever meat-free product in it’s plant-based jerky. It’s made with a blend of pea protein and fava bean protein with a surprisingly similar jerky texture. Each serving provides 8 grams of plant-based protein and only 1 gram of total fat and 0 grams of saturated fat.

