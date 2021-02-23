Meet The Newest Way To Elevate Your Hydration: smartwater+

We all know the importance of staying hydrated as an essential part of our health and wellness routines. But when it comes to what we’re drinking on a daily basis, not all waters are the same.

The brand that turned the bottled water industry on its head over two decades ago announces its newest innovation designed to deliver hydration for mind, body and spirit. Introducing smartwater+.

This first-of-its-kind collection of premium waters elevates the hydration game with unique ingredients that you can taste and feel in every sip.

This lineup of pure, crisp waters contains vapor distilled water, electrolytes, no added sweeteners or sugar, and is infused with real fruit and herbal extracts, all designed to quench your thirst and elevate your wellness routine.

Meet the newest members of the smartwater+ lineup:

smartwater+ clarity

Give yourself a mental boost and stay focused throughout the day. With ginseng and green tea extracts, smartwater+ clarity is a great hydration option when you’re looking for water to plus up your moments of mental focus.

smartwater+ tranquility

Bring some zen to your wellness regimen. With ashwagandha and tangerine extracts, smartwater+ tranquility is a great hydration option when you’re looking for water to plus up your moments of emotional calmness.

smartwater+ renew

Ideal for recharging the batteries and providing balance. With dandelion and lemon extracts, smartwater+ renew is a great hydration option when you’re looking for water to plus up your moments of revitalization.

For a limited time, smartwater is inviting you to be among the first to experience the benefits of this new premium water lineup. The first 10,000 consumers to sign up will receive all three of the newest smartwater+ products as part of the brand’s new “first sips” offering.

If you miss out being the first among your friends to snag the hottest innovation in hydration, no sweat. smartwater+ will be available at select grocers and retailers nationwide starting March 1st, at a price of $2.19 for a 700ml bottle. Plus up your hydration journey today at drinksmartwater.com.

