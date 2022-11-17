Over the past decade, appetites for organic products have ballooned past the point of trendiness—cementing the idea of “going organic” as a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. Proudly burnished labels can be on nearly anything these days, from produce and cosmetics to wine and even pet food. Nearly anything we put into, or onto, our bodies have shifted away from the use of harmful pesticides, so why does organic spirits still sound like such a novel concept?

It’s hard to believe, but less than one percent of liquor available in today’s market is certified organic, according to the Land Institute, despite organic food sales in the U.S. showing double-digit growth during most years since the 1990s, with no chance of slowing any time soon. Reaching organic status isn’t as easy as flipping a switch, and distilleries desiring to make that shift must contend with everything from logistical and cost-related issues to the painstaking, time-consuming process of attaining a federally recognized certification.

The booze companies that have decided to create organic spirits, whether from the time of their inception or with intentional maneuvers over the years, must start their process at the source.

Organic roots

“While we were doing research and development, my parents were really adamant there was a market for the products we were trying to create,” says Alanna Hanson of Hanson of Sonoma, which produces vodka from organic grapes, and was the first distillery in Sonoma County, CA, to complete the USDA certification process.

“We grew up in the Bay Area surrounded by the slow-food movement, tons of farmers markets, and this really, very conscious farmer-driven lifestyle. So, we knew originally that we wanted to produce an organic vodka, and we actually approached a couple of the major distributors that all said ‘Don’t waste your time with organic—nobody cares.’ ”