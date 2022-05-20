9. Apple Pie Whole Get It

Brewer: Right Brain Brewery

Style: Amber Ale

If there’s nothing more American than apple pie, then this is the most American beer ever made. For each batch, the culinary-minded Michigan brewery incorporates 40 whole apple pies, including every crumb of crust. As you might expect, the medium-bodied amber ale smells strongly of Johnny Appleseed’s favorite fruit, but you’ll find less produce on the palate, with a sprinkling of cinnamon for fun. (They also make cherry and pecan pie variations.)

[Find a distributor near you: rightbrainbrewery.com]

