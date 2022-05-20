8. Brew Free! or Die IPA Get It

Brewer: 21st Amendment Brewing

Style: American IPA

With Brew Free, this Bay Area brewery gives New Hampshire’s state motto a hoppy twist. The golden-hued ale gets its floral, citrusy aroma from copious additions of Cascade and Centennial hops, while the Columbus cultivar supplies a clean bitterness. In short, a classic West Coast IPA. Underscoring the beer’s patriotic bent, the label features Mount Rushmore, with Abraham Lincoln busting free and ready to kick butt.

[$10.99, 6-pack; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!