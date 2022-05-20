11. General Washington’s Tavern Porter Get it

Brewer: Yards Brewing

Style: American Porter

With its Ales of the Revolution series, Philadelphia’s Yards pays homage to America’s founding fathers in liquid form. Benjamin Franklin’s recipe (barley, molasses, spruce essence) inspired Poor Richard’s Tavern Spruce, while Thomas Jefferson’s Tavern Ale is a honey- and rye-fueled brew that the third president made at Monticello. Our favorite is the Tavern Porter based on a letter that Washington sent to his officers during the Revolutionary War. The hearty dark brew receives its rich caramel flavors from molasses.

[$11.99, 6-pack; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!