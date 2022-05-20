7. LA 31 Bière Pâle Get It

Brewer: Bayou Teche Brewing

Style: American Pale Ale

In the 1990s, while serving as an Army cavalry scout in Germany, Karlos Knott fell under the spell of classic European beer. After transferring to the Pacific Northwest, Knott drank in the region’s burgeoning beer scene, even homebrewing a hefeweizen or two. Following his discharge, he returned to his native Louisiana, where he later joined forces with his siblings to found Bayou Teche, which specializes in crafting beers that pair well with Cajun cuisine. Biscuity and herbal, LA 31 is great with gumbo, boiled crawfish, and fried seafood alike.

[$10.99, 6-pack; drizly.com]

