6. Liberty Ale Get It

Brewer: Anchor Brewing

Style: American IPA

American pride courses through every drop of the flowery, honey-gold Liberty Ale, which was first brewed in 1975 to celebrate the bicentennial of Paul Revere’s midnight ride. More importantly, Liberty might just be America’s first modern IPA, exclusively using whole-cone Cascade hops both in the brew kettle and for dry-hopping—a single-hop beer, decades ahead of its time. You might say that it was a revolutionary move.

[$10.99, 6-pack; drizly.com]

