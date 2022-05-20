Brewer: Surly Brewing

Style: American Pale Lager

Modeled after a pre-Prohibition American pilsner, #Merica! uses flaked corn and German yeast with spicy American hops for a crisp, crushable beer that’s not short on flavor. Minnesota’s Surly first brewed #Merica! for a Fourth of July celebration in 2015. The tasty pale lager was so popular, it’s back in cans and ready to quench thirsts at your next barbecue.

[Find distributor near you; surlybrewing.com]

