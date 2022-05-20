Brewer: Prairie Artisan Ales

Style: Belgian Saison

At Oklahoma’s Prairie, siblings Colin and Chase Healey pack a creative one-two punch. Chase brews critical-darling saisons, imperial stouts, sours, and Brettanomyces-treated brews, which are decorated with Colin’s whimsical, Wes Anderson–worthy illustrations. While ‘Merica might name-check our nation (and rocks a label heavy on hamburgers, steak, football, and weightlifting cats with laser-shooting eyes), the farmhouse ale punches its passport with New Zealand’s white wine—like Nelson Sauvin hops that are complemented by wine yeast and several strains of Brett. It’s by turns juicy, vinous, and funky.

[$4.66, 12-oz bottle; drizly.com]

