4. Mosaic Single Hop Imperial India Pale American Wheat Lager Get It

Brewer: Evil Twin Brewing

Style: Imperial Pilsner

From cars to hamburgers, “bigger is better” has long been America’s favorite motto. Now that Evil Twin’s gypsy-brewing mastermind, Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergso, is based stateside, he’s created this car crash of buzzwords that, adjective pile-up be damned, tastes downright delicious. The wheat-driven lager features mounds of Mosaic hops, which lend flavors of tropical fruit and pine. Despite the hefty eight-percent ABV, the crisp and bitter finish will leave you lunging for a second bottle.

[$11.99, 12-oz bottle; drizly.com]

