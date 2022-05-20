3. Rogue American Amber Ale Get It

Brewer: Rogue Ales

Style: Amber Ale

Rogue has been brewing this classic American craft beer since 1988, and dedicates it to our Armed Forces. The recipe has evolved slightly over the years, and the Oregon brewery now uses its own Rogue Farms barley and hops. The rich, flavorful punch of toasty, caramel malts with biting citrus hops has remained, thankfully, making it an ideal beer to match with grilled meats from a backyard barbecue.

[Find distributor near you: rogue.com]

