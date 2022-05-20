10. Wet Hot American Wheat Get It

Brewer: Finch’s Beer Company

Style: American Wheat Beer

We’d love to report that this Chicago tall boy was a tie-in to Wet Hot American Summer, that cultish camp flick. Truth is, the hot-season release is named after the production process featuring a rather wet mash (the process of steeping grains in steamy water) and hotter-than-normal fermentation temperature. The result is a smooth, sweet-starting ale with a grassy, citrusy verve that makes it great for glugging all day long.

[$9.74, 4-pack; drizly.com]

