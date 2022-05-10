Mezcal, the smoky spirit that’s been snowballing in popularity as of late, still can’t seem to shake its connection to tequila. It’s understandable why people group the two together: They share geographic origins, hailing from Mexico (albeit tequila is much more widely available), and agave is at the heart of both spirits—but things get a little complicated. Here’s your primer on mezcal: why agave type matters, what to look for in a bottle, and how to enjoy.

The difference between tequila and mezcal

Unlike tequila, which is produced in Jalisco using exclusively blue weber agave, mezcal can legally be produced in nine Mexican states—the bulk of which comes from the rolling hills and jagged cliff sides of Oaxaca in the south. There, mezcaleros grow, source, and distill over 30 varieties of agave, each with their own unique flavor qualities. The appearance of these agaves also presents a wide spectrum, from the tiny-but-mighty tobalá, which grows a mere two feet in height, to the towering barril standing at up to 10 feet tall.

The general taste of mezcal is usually associated with smokiness, thanks to its unique distillation process. The piña (the heart of the agave plant) spends multiple days in a pit oven where its sugars caramelize and its fibers are thoroughly imbued with smoke.

Mezcal drinkers know the flavor profile goes far beyond that initial smoke, and agave variety has much to do with it. Because of that, August Sebastani, president of 3 Badge, which produces Bozal Mezcal, believes mezcal shares more in common with wine than tequila.

“My family started out in the wine world, and what was interesting to us in the mezcal category were those parallels,” says Sebastani. “In terms of terroir, in terms of production, and in terms of specific varietals.”